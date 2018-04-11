Kanagawa city’s apartment complex finding favor among young families willing to relocate
Miraie Hadano is a seven-minute bus ride from Hadano Station, which is about an hour from Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line. | GETTY IMAGES

HADANO, KANAGAWA PREF. – An apartment building that’s part of a municipal project designed to encourage young families to move to the suburban city of Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, has proved popular thanks to discounted rent and a good location.

The building, which is called Miraie Hadano, has been close to full occupancy since it became available in February 2017.

With seven sets of residents already deciding to settle in Hadano, the project is attracting attention from other suburban municipalities trying to deal with falling populations.

Miraie Hadano is a seven-minute bus ride from Hadano Station, which is about an hour from Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line.

The city spent ¥384 million to renovate the six-story reinforced-concrete apartment building, which was formerly used for company housing.

Each of the 57 one-bedroom apartments is 40 square meters and monthly rent runs between ¥45,000 and ¥47,000, about ¥10,000 cheaper than costs at similar apartments in nearby areas.

The city rents the apartments for up to five years to couples aged 35 or less, or couples with only children of preschool age, who are willing to eventually settle in Hadano.

The building also houses a child care support facility on its first floor and offers views of Mount Fuji.

As of March, 25 of the 56 families living in the apartments came from areas outside Hadano, including Tokyo, and Shizuoka, Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures.

Other municipalities in Kanagawa, including the cities of Odawara and Hiratsuka, have shown strong interest in the project, with many of their officials visiting Hadano for inspections.

“I imagine that municipalities facing dwindling populations are curious about our project,” said an official of the Hadano city office. “The project is worthwhile, although it may not be enough for population growth by itself.”

