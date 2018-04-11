Eurocontrol warns airlines to be cautious about possible airstrikes into Syria in next 72 hours
This photo released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets that has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows smoke rising after Syrian government airstrikes hit in the town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta east of Damascus Saturday. | SYRIAN CIVIL DEFENSE WHITE HELMETS / VIA AP

SINGAPORE – Pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol on Tuesday warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria in next 72 hours.

Eurocontrol said that air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles could be used within that period and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment.

Russia and the United States tangled on Tuesday at the United Nations over the use of chemical weapons in Syria as Washington and its allies considered whether to strike at President Bashar Assad’s forces over a suspected poison gas attack last weekend.

“Due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area,” the agency said on its website in reference to designated areas of airspace, without specifying the origin of any potential threat.

Eurocontrol’s warning cited a document from the European Aviation Safety Agency, Europe’s safety regulator, a copy of which was not immediately available.

