Number and severity of brain injuries up dementia risk: study
A section of a preserved human brain is on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, New York, in 2003. A study released on Tuesday offers more evidence of a link between traumatic brain injuries and dementia later in life, with repeated injuries and severe ones posing the greatest danger. | AP

/

Number and severity of brain injuries up dementia risk: study

AP

SEATTLE – A large study offers more evidence of a link between traumatic brain injuries and dementia later in life, with repeated injuries and severe ones posing the greatest danger.

Researchers analyzed 36 years of health records of 2.8 million people in Denmark, where a national health system makes it possible to explore connections in a far-reaching way.

Overall, the risk was small. About 95 percent of people who suffered a brain injury never developed dementia.

But a single severe brain injury increased the risk of later dementia by 35 percent compared with a person who never had brain trauma. A mild brain injury increased the risk by 17 percent. Each additional brain injury added to the danger.

Overall, the risk of dementia was 24 percent higher for people with a traumatic brain injury compared with people without one. The study was published Tuesday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry. A study of 3.3 million people in Sweden earlier this year showed similar results.

Despite the size of the studies, they won’t settle scientific questions — or social debate — about brain injuries from sports, war, car crashes or domestic violence.

Scientists know that a blow to the head can damage brain cells, but they don’t know exactly how that might lead to later cognitive problems, said lead researcher Dr. Jesse Fann of University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

This kind of study can’t prove a cause-and-effect relationship, but researchers tried to eliminate the possible effect of age, gender, marital status and health, including depression. And they looked at other types of trauma, such as broken bones, and found that brain injuries were more closely tied to dementia.

In a commentary in the journal, Dr. Carol Brayne of University of Cambridge’s medical school in England wrote that improvements in care mean more people are surviving brain injuries, making it crucial to understand more about their long-term effects.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
As Syria tensions surge, Russian fighter jet buzzes French warship in breach of international law
Reuters A Russian warplane this weekend flew over a French warship at low altitude in the eastern Mediterranean, a deliberate breach of international regulations, a French naval source sa...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017. For more than a decade, Cohen has served as Trump's private attorney and image protector. Now the FBI raids on Cohen's office and hotel room to seize records on that payment and others has cast a spotlight on the influential figure widely considered Trump's fixer.
After FBI raids, Trump's longtime fixer Michael Cohen emerges from shadows
For more than a decade, Michael Cohen has been President Donald Trump's private attorney — and so much more. Cohen is a street-wise New Yorker with a penchant for confrontation and a cultivated rep...
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks during a meeting with Slovenia's Minister of Defense Andreja Katic at the Pentagon in Washington April 6. Mattis has canceled weekend travel plans, a U.S. official said Tuesday, as the Pentagon works with the White House on a response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria.
Trump, Macron and May huddle over possible joint military response in Syria
Trump administration officials consulted with global allies Tuesday on a possible joint military response to Syria's alleged poison gas attack, as President Donald Trump canceled a foreign trip in ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A section of a preserved human brain is on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, New York, in 2003. A study released on Tuesday offers more evidence of a link between traumatic brain injuries and dementia later in life, with repeated injuries and severe ones posing the greatest danger. | AP

, , , ,