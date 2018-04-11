/

White House set to remove Chad from travel ban list

AP

WASHINGTON – The White House said Tuesday that citizens of Chad would be able to receive visas to the United States again because the African nation has been removed from the administration’s travel ban list.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation announcing Chad had “improved its identity-management and information sharing practices” enough to be taken off the list.

Chad was put on the list last September because of an office supply glitch that prevented it from supplying homeland security officials with recent samples of its passports. U.S. officials also said Chad was unable to adequately share public safety and terrorism-related information with U.S. officials who screen foreigners seeking to enter the country.

Chad has been a key U.S. counterterrorism partner in the fight against threats to Africa’s Sahel region posed by al-Qaida affiliates like Boko Haram and the newly designated West Africa wing of the Islamic State group.

The travel restrictions placed on Chad will be terminated Friday, the State Department said. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the “improved practices” by Chad “demonstrate a clear off-ramp for countries placed on the travel restriction list. These improvements will improve security for the people of Chad and the United States.”

Chadian leaders have criticized the U.S. for putting it on a list that includes North Korea, Iran and Venezuela. During his visit to Chad in March, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has since been fired, faced repeated questions on why the country still faced the travel ban.

Although Chad offered pre-existing samples of its passports, Trump administration officials said at the time that it wasn’t sufficient for removing the country from the list.

The State Department and the Pentagon had pushed for Chad’s removal from the list, noting the strategic U.S. interest in maintaining close ties with the counterterrorism partner.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide the legality of Trump’s travel bans in the coming months. In December, the high court said the latest version of the ban could be fully enforced while appeals make their way through the courts.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
As Syria tensions surge, Russian fighter jet buzzes French warship in breach of international law
Reuters A Russian warplane this weekend flew over a French warship at low altitude in the eastern Mediterranean, a deliberate breach of international regulations, a French naval source sa...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017. For more than a decade, Cohen has served as Trump's private attorney and image protector. Now the FBI raids on Cohen's office and hotel room to seize records on that payment and others has cast a spotlight on the influential figure widely considered Trump's fixer.
After FBI raids, Trump's longtime fixer Michael Cohen emerges from shadows
For more than a decade, Michael Cohen has been President Donald Trump's private attorney — and so much more. Cohen is a street-wise New Yorker with a penchant for confrontation and a cultivated rep...
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks during a meeting with Slovenia's Minister of Defense Andreja Katic at the Pentagon in Washington April 6. Mattis has canceled weekend travel plans, a U.S. official said Tuesday, as the Pentagon works with the White House on a response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria.
Trump, Macron and May huddle over possible joint military response in Syria
Trump administration officials consulted with global allies Tuesday on a possible joint military response to Syria's alleged poison gas attack, as President Donald Trump canceled a foreign trip in ...

, , , , , , , ,