Six missing after predawn landslide buries three homes in Oita’s Yabakei valley

Six people are unaccounted for following a landslide in Oita Prefectureon Wednesday, local authorities said.

Three houses were buried in the landslide after a mountain slope collapsed around 3:50 a.m. in the town of Yabakei, police said. The six people are aged in their 20s to 90s, according to the municipal government of Nakatsu.

Local rescue workers said they were unable to access the site and the Oita Prefectural Government called for help from the Self-Defense Forces. The collapsed slope was around 100 meters in width and 50 to 60 meters high, rescue workers said.

The town is in the scenic Yabakei valley, which draws 800,000 tourists every year, according to the municipal government.