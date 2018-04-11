U.S. Navy refocuses on leadership training after deadly collisions in Pacific

Reuters

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND – After a pair of crashes involving U.S. Navy ships in the Asia-Pacific killed more than a dozen people last year, the Navy’s efforts to develop its leaders is receiving renewed attention.

Last week, the Navy inaugurated the College of Leadership and Ethics at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.

Seventeen sailors were killed last year in two collisions with commercial vessels involving guided-missile destroyers, the Fitzgerald in June off Japan and the John S. McCain in August as it approached Singapore.

The commanding officers of the Navy destroyers involved in the collisions face courts-martial and military criminal charges. Charges against them include dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel and negligent homicide.

A series of Navy investigations found rising pressure to meet demands for more and more Navy operations, particularly in the Pacific Ocean, led those in command to rationalize declining standards that ranged from basic seamanship to operational safety.

Some observers, including lawmakers during a congressional hearing, have been critical of the Navy’s handling of the incidents.

Navy officials acknowledge that the inauguration of the new college alone will not be enough and a change in culture will take time.

Chief of U.S. Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said the incidents in the Pacific reinforced the need for a closer look at leadership training, something officials say was in the works prior to the crashes.

“As we’ve come through the collisions, the investigations focused on the accountability and in some cases discipline; it has just become clear that you can’t emphasize and focus on it too much,” Richardson told a small group of reporters.

Rear Adm. Jeff Harley, president of the Naval War College, said that in a break from the past, the new college would teach leadership courses throughout the year.

“One (issue) that has perhaps not been given the attention that is required, (and) we’re starting to understand that its required on a more continuous basis, is this idea of character competency” — or leadership development, Harley said.

Another reason for increased focus on leadership is the expectation that the Navy will play a larger role in operations in the years ahead.

The U.S. military has put countering China and Russia at the center of a new strategy unveiled earlier this year.

“The Navy really kind of has unique and specific roles in making all that happen, not only from a security standpoint, but also sea lanes, keeping access to markets open,” Richardson said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley votes in favor to create a investigation of the use of weapons in Syria, at United Nations Headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Russia on Tuesday vetoed a U.S.-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that would have set up an investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria following the alleged toxic gas attack in Douma. It was the 12th time that Russia has used its veto power at the council to block action targeting its Syrian ally.
Syria and Russia ask OPCW experts to inspect alleged chemical attack site in face of U.S. threat
The international chemical weapons watchdog said Tuesday it was sending a fact-finding mission to the Syrian town where a suspected chemical gas attack took place over the weekend, following a requ...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media while walking toward a ceremony honoring the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Trump scrubs first Latin America trip as he hunkers down to deal with Syria, Robert Mueller crises
President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his first trip to Latin America Tuesday, hunkering down in the White House as he faces momentous decisions about military strikes in Syria and an FBI invest...
President Donald Trump responds to reporters following a ceremony to honor the 2017 NCAA football national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide, on the White House's South Lawn in Washington Tuesday.
Trump livid, believes he can fire Robert Mueller but not doing so for now: White House
The federal agents who raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, were looking for records about payments to a former Playboy playmate and to porn actress Storm...

, , ,