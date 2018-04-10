U.S. military parachute falls on Tokyo junior high school
Residents look at a public junior high school in Hamura, Tokyo, where a U.S. military parachute fell from a military transport aircraft belonging to Yokota Air Base in the neighborhood on Tuesday. | KYODO

JIJI

A U.S. military parachute fell from a transport aircraft in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon, landing on a tennis court at a junior high school.

There were no reports of injuries.

The U.S. military apologized to the Japanese Defense Ministry over the incident, and the ministry called for measures to prevent a recurrence.

The parachute fell on the junior high school in the city of Hamura after becoming detached due to trouble during a parachute drop training exercise at around 4:30 p.m., the Defense Ministry said.

The exercise was conducted above the U.S. military’s Yokota Air Base, which straddles Hamura and other cities, but the parachute was carried by the wind and fell outside the base, the ministry quoted the U.S. military as saying.

After detaching the parachute, a U.S. serviceman used a spare one to descend to the base, according to the ministry.

Using C-130 transport aircraft, the U.S. military started the training on Monday for a five-day run, the ministry said.

The junior high school is located about 500 meters from the base.

The Hamura Municipal Government said it received a report from the school at around 4:50 p.m. that a student, a member of a tennis club, found what appeared to be a parachute some 3 meters long with English letters on it.

At the time, the student was practicing tennis with five other students and one coach on a court next to the one where the parachute was found.

On Thursday, five U.S. military CV-22 Osprey transport aircraft arrived at the base ahead of their planned official deployment expected this summer, causing safety concerns among local residents.

