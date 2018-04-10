Tokyo Disneyland’s new parade unveiled ahead of premiere
Tokyo Disneyland's new parade celebrating the theme park's 35th anniversary was unveiled to the media on Tuesday. The show, titled 'Dreaming Up!' is the first renewal of the park's daytime parade in five years. | KYODO

Tokyo Disneyland’s new parade unveiled ahead of premiere

Kyodo

CHIBA – Tokyo Disneyland’s new parade celebrating the theme park’s 35th anniversary was unveiled to the media on Tuesday, with Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters dancing on gigantic floats.

The parade, dubbed “Dreaming Up!” will officially premiere on Sunday. It is the first renewal of Tokyo Disneyland’s daytime parade in five years.

The show is part of Tokyo Disneyland’s special anniversary event “Tokyo Disney Resort 35th ‘Happiest Celebration!’ ” which will run through March 25 next year. The park’s popular attraction “It’s a Small World” will also reopen on Sunday.

The new parade features 13 floats and is led by Mickey Mouse and Pluto on a vehicle featuring a winged horse, as Minnie Mouse glides along with Cinderella and Snow White.

Baymax, a key character from the popular Disney film “Big Hero 6,” made his first appearance at the amusement park, joining the parade with his best friend Hiro on his back.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Residents look at a public junior high school in Hamura, Tokyo, where a U.S. military parachute fell from a military transport aircraft belonging to Yokota Air Base in the neighborhood on Tuesday.
U.S. military parachute falls on Tokyo junior high school
A U.S. military parachute fell from a transport aircraft in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon, landing on a tennis court at a junior high school. There were no reports of injuries. The ...
Image Not Available
Japanese man rescued after abduction in Philippine capital
A 32-year-old Japanese national who was abducted in Manila last month was safely located by Philippine police last week, officials announced Tuesday. National police chief Ronald dela Ro...
Masazo Nonaka (right), a 112-year-old Hokkaido resident, is handed a certificate by a Guinness World Records official at the hot spring inn he used to run, which is more than 100 years old. Nonaka has been recognized as the world's oldest man.
World's oldest man, a 112-year-old Hokkaido resident, likes sweets and hot spring soaks
Masazo Nonaka has enjoyed soaking in northern Japan's hot springs for many years — probably longer than most people. The supercentenarian, whose family has run a hot spring inn for...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tokyo Disneyland's new parade celebrating the theme park's 35th anniversary was unveiled to the media on Tuesday. The show, titled 'Dreaming Up!' is the first renewal of the park's daytime parade in five years. | KYODO

, ,