Tokyo Disneyland’s new parade unveiled ahead of premiere

Tokyo Disneyland’s new parade celebrating the theme park’s 35th anniversary was unveiled to the media on Tuesday, with Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters dancing on gigantic floats.

The parade, dubbed “Dreaming Up!” will officially premiere on Sunday. It is the first renewal of Tokyo Disneyland’s daytime parade in five years.

The show is part of Tokyo Disneyland’s special anniversary event “Tokyo Disney Resort 35th ‘Happiest Celebration!’ ” which will run through March 25 next year. The park’s popular attraction “It’s a Small World” will also reopen on Sunday.

The new parade features 13 floats and is led by Mickey Mouse and Pluto on a vehicle featuring a winged horse, as Minnie Mouse glides along with Cinderella and Snow White.

Baymax, a key character from the popular Disney film “Big Hero 6,” made his first appearance at the amusement park, joining the parade with his best friend Hiro on his back.