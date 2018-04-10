Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga to undergo surgery after tumor found in pancreas
Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga tells a news conference on Tuesday that a tumor has been found in his pancreas and that he will undergo surgery. | KYODO

/

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga to undergo surgery after tumor found in pancreas

Kyodo

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga said Tuesday a tumor has been found in his pancreas and that he will undergo surgery.

The 67-year-old said he wants to return to official duties as soon as possible as he remains committed to strongly opposing the state’s controversial plan to relocate a key U.S. military base within the prefecture.

His current four-year term is set to end in December.

“I want to fulfill my responsibility as governor,” he said at a news conference at a hospital in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture.

Onaga declined to clarify whether he will run for another term, while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is stepping up efforts to field a candidate to promote the relocation plan.

The governor had canceled his recent official duties, including a trip to China, and was hospitalized last Thursday after a medical examination.

Onaga won his first election as governor in November 2014 on a platform of opposing the plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from the crowded residential area of Ginowan to a coastal area of Nago, saying the base should be moved out of prefecture entirely.

The central government has maintained that the current plan is “the only solution” for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base — which is situated close to schools and homes — without undermining the perceived deterrence provided by American troops under the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Onaga previously underwent surgery to remove early-stage stomach cancer in 2006, when he was the mayor of Naha.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Residents look at a public junior high school in Hamura, Tokyo, where a U.S. military parachute fell from a military transport aircraft belonging to Yokota Air Base in the neighborhood on Tuesday.
U.S. military parachute falls on Tokyo junior high school
A U.S. military parachute fell from a transport aircraft in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon, landing on a tennis court at a junior high school. There were no reports of injuries. The ...
Image Not Available
Japanese man rescued after abduction in Philippine capital
A 32-year-old Japanese national who was abducted in Manila last month was safely located by Philippine police last week, officials announced Tuesday. National police chief Ronald dela Ro...
Tokyo Disneyland's new parade celebrating the theme park's 35th anniversary was unveiled to the media on Tuesday. The show, titled "Dreaming Up!" is the first renewal of the park's daytime parade in five years.
Tokyo Disneyland's new parade unveiled ahead of premiere
Tokyo Disneyland's new parade celebrating the theme park's 35th anniversary was unveiled to the media on Tuesday, with Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters dancing on gigantic floats.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga tells a news conference on Tuesday that a tumor has been found in his pancreas and that he will undergo surgery. | KYODO

, ,