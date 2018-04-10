/ |

Dollar falls below ¥107 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar dropped below ¥107 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday due to position-adjustment selling, after attracting buybacks in early trading on receding concerns over a U.S.-China trade row.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.90-90, down from ¥107.09-09 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2329-2329, up from $1.2281-2285, and at ¥131.80-80, up from ¥131.53-53.

After moving around ¥106.70 in early trading, the dollar topped ¥107 in midmorning trading following remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping promising efforts to expand China’s imports to curb its trade surplus.

Delivering a speech at the China-led Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan province on Tuesday, Xi also said China will lower tariffs on vehicles as soon as possible.

“Xi’s remarks eased concerns over a further escalation of U.S.-China trade friction,” a think tank official said.

After rising to around ¥107.20, however, the dollar was hit by selling from European players in late hours.

Although Xi’s remarks lifted the dollar at one point, the U.S. currency was pressured by profit-taking, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

“With European players concerned about the situation in Syria, their risk appetite is not growing one-sidedly,” the official added.

