114 Japanese sentenced to death in Soviet Union after World War II: historian

A historian has disclosed a list of 114 Japanese who were sentenced to death by shooting in the Soviet Union after being detained following World War II.

Takeshi Tomita, an honorary professor at Seikei University, compiled the list from names found on minutes of Soviet Communist Party Politburo subcommittee meetings on Supreme Court cases.

The records contained the names of Japanese sentenced to death by shooting at courts-martial between August 1945 and May 1947, Tomita said Monday, adding that his list is likely to expand to around 120 people.

Many of the people on the current list were apparently war criminals, including those who worked as special agents and military policemen belonging to the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army.

At least 33 were executed, while some on the list saw their sentences reduced, Tomita said.

“Little is known in our country about Japanese people executed by shooting in the Soviet Union,” Tomita told a news conference. “The government should convey information on such people to bereaved families.”

The welfare ministry said it will use diplomatic channels to ask Russia to provide related materials.