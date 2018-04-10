114 Japanese sentenced to death in Soviet Union after World War II: historian
Takeshi Tomita, an honorary professor at Seikei University, speaks during a news conference at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Monday. | KYODO

114 Japanese sentenced to death in Soviet Union after World War II: historian

JIJI

A historian has disclosed a list of 114 Japanese who were sentenced to death by shooting in the Soviet Union after being detained following World War II.

Takeshi Tomita, an honorary professor at Seikei University, compiled the list from names found on minutes of Soviet Communist Party Politburo subcommittee meetings on Supreme Court cases.

The records contained the names of Japanese sentenced to death by shooting at courts-martial between August 1945 and May 1947, Tomita said Monday, adding that his list is likely to expand to around 120 people.

Many of the people on the current list were apparently war criminals, including those who worked as special agents and military policemen belonging to the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army.

At least 33 were executed, while some on the list saw their sentences reduced, Tomita said.

“Little is known in our country about Japanese people executed by shooting in the Soviet Union,” Tomita told a news conference. “The government should convey information on such people to bereaved families.”

The welfare ministry said it will use diplomatic channels to ask Russia to provide related materials.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Travelers stand in long lines in the departure lobby of Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture in December.
Japan's ¥1,000 departure tax: Diet approves law on use of revenue from levy set to start in ...
A bill specifying how revenue from a soon-to-be-imposed ¥1,000 departure tax will be used was enacted by the Diet on Tuesday, as the government looks to boost investment in tourism amid a r...
Kibo no To (Party of Hope) chief Yuichiro Tamaki (left) and Democratic Party leader Kohei Otsuka give a news conference at the Diet on Monday.
Japan's Democratic Party and Kibo no To launch merger talks
The Democratic Party and Kibo no To (Party of Hope), both opposition parties, have agreed to launch a joint panel for talks on merging — possibly in early May. The idea of a merger was first raised...
Neighborhood residents and workers take part in a disaster drill March 9 at the Roppongi Hills shopping complex in Minato Ward, Tokyo.
Japan's vaunted quake and missile alert system runs up against limits
On Jan. 5, as Tokyo commuters were struggling back to work after the long New Year's break, blaring sirens from every phone pierced the sleepy atmosphere: "strong" earthquake coming. The ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Takeshi Tomita, an honorary professor at Seikei University, speaks during a news conference at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Monday. | KYODO

, , , ,