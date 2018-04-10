Xi vows to further open China economy amid U.S. trade spat
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao, China, on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

/

Xi vows to further open China economy amid U.S. trade spat

AFP-JIJI, AP

BEIJING – President Xi Jinping vowed on Tuesday to take new steps to open China’s economy “wider and wider” amid a broiling trade confrontation with the United States.

He said China will take measures to liberalize automobile investment, reduce tariffs on cars this year and protect intellectual property — all areas that have been high on the list of demands by Washington.

Pledging a “new phase of opening up,” Xi told an economic forum on the southern island of Hainan that Beijing “does not seek a trade surplus” and hopes to increase imports.

“Economic globalization is an irreversible trend of the time,” Xi told the Boao Forum for Asia.

“The door of China’s opening up will not close, it will only open wider and wider.”

Xi made no direct mention of his American counterpart, Donald Trump, or a Sino-U.S. tariff spat. But he mentioned themes that are key irritants in relations with Washington, repeating pledges to open China’s banking and finance industries to foreign ownership and to protect the intellectual property of foreign companies.

Xi tried to position China as a defender of free trade and cooperation in response to Trump’s “America first” calls for import restrictions and an overhaul of trade deals to make them more favorable to the United States.

His speech came two days after Trump suggested that he saw an end to the trade dispute, which has included tit-for-tat tariffs and threats for more punishing duties by both nations.

“President Xi and I will always be friends,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do.”

Xi did not directly address the trade dispute in his speech.

But Trump on Monday railed against Chinese tariffs on car imports and the Chinese foreign ministry warned that trade talks with the United States were “impossible” under current conditions.

“When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%,” Trump tweeted.

“Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE — going on for years!”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gestures as he attends a conference entitled The Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy, last July. Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak closing Facebook account amid privacy crisis
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history. In an email to USA Today, Wozniak s...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington.
Amid trade fight, Trump says he'll 'make it up' to farmers
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Monday that farmers could be adversely affected by the escalating tariff dispute with China, but promised to make it up to them, saying they "will be bet...
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election.
Zuckerberg prepares another apology — this time to Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already apologized to users for not doing enough to protect their privacy. Now he plans to apologize to Congress, saying in prepared testimony that Facebook hasn...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao, China, on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,