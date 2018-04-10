North Korea’s Kim makes first direct mention of talks with U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first direct mention of a possible summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing the issue at a meeting of the ruling party’s Politburo, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The dispatch published by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, said that Kim had “made a report on the development of the recent situation on the Korean peninsula” during the meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s Politburo on Monday.

The North Korean leader discussed the “prospect of the DPRK-U.S. dialogue” as well as “strategic and tactical issues to be maintained” by the party, “including the future policy of international relations and the orientation corresponding to them,” according to KCNA.

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In his report, KCNA said Kim had also made a “profound analysis and appraisal” of the development of inter-Korean ties, and discussed the April 27 summit that will see him visit the border truce village of Panmunjom for a landmark meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The meeting will be the third summit between the two Koreas. The previous gatherings took place in the North’s capital, Pyongyang, in 2000 and 2007.

Trump said Monday that he planned to meet Kim next month or in early June and hoped the discussions would ultimately lead to an end of the North’s nuclear weapons program.

“We’ll be meeting with them sometime in May or early June and I think there’ll be great respect paid by both parties and hopefully we’ll be able to make a deal on the de-nuking of North Korea,” Trump said ahead of a Cabinet meeting, according to a readout.

“They’ve said so. We’ve said so,” Trump added. “Hopefully, it’ll be a relationship that’s much different than it’s been for many, many years.”

North Korea has told the United States it is prepared to discuss “the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” when Kim meets Trump, U.S. officials have said, according to media reports.

The reports said U.S. and North Korean officials have held secret contacts recently in which Pyongyang directly confirmed its willingness to hold the unprecedented summit.

The communications, still at a preliminary stage, have involved State Department officials talking to North Korea, apparently through its United Nations mission, and intelligence officers from both sides using a separate back channel. Prior to that, Washington had relied mostly on South Korea’s assurances of Kim’s intentions.