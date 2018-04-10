Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
Michael Cohen | REUTERS

/

Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer

AP

WASHINGTON – U.S. federal agents armed with search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, a defense lawyer said Monday.

The raid on Cohen’s office was done by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan and was based, in part, on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Cohen’s lawyer, Stephen Ryan.

“The decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” Ryan said in a statement. “It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients.”

Ryan did not elaborate on the documents that were taken from Cohen’s office.

Cohen is Trump’s longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

The New York Times first reported on the raid.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, in Syria's eastern Ghouta, after what a Syria medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack Saturday.
Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame
Promising a decision within hours, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a military strike against Syria and declared on Monday that Russia or any other nation found to share responsibility for...
Characters from "The Simpsons" pose before the premiere of "The Simpsons Movie," at a movie theater in Springfield, Vermont, in 2007. A recent episode of "The Simpsons" focused on political correctness and seemingly tried to address criticism of its portrayal of its Indian shop owner Apu.
'Simpsons' reference to Apu criticism sparks backlash
"The Simpsons" briefly addressed Sunday criticism of its portrayal of its Indian shop owner, Apu. But a comedian who helped spark a conversation about the character calls the show's response "sa...
Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of a Holy Mass to mark the feast of Divine Mercy at the Vatican on Sunday.
After 'no hell' report, Pope gives the devil his due
Pope Francis has put Satan in his place, citing the devil repeatedly in a document published on Monday following a Vatican rebuke last month of a journalist who quoted him as saying hell does no...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Cohen | REUTERS

, , , , , ,