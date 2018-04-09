Wind topples giant statue of China’s first emperor

AFP-JIJI

BEIJING – A gale-force wind toppled a giant statue of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, and flattened its face at a popular tourist site in eastern Shandong province.

The 19-meter bronze replica of the monarch — who was the first to unify warring factions in China and established the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC) — was blown out of its pedestal Friday.

Cranes were immediately called in to pick up the statue, which weighs about 6 tons, according to the state-run People’s Daily newspaper.

Photographs showed the structure was hollow, with metal bars inside.

The monument was built in 2005 to attract visitors to a local tourist resort.

Photos

Click to enlarge

This combination of images shows a statue in Binzhou, Shandong province, of China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, on Sept. 7, 2015, and the empty pedestal after the statue was toppled by wind Friday. | AFP-JIJI

