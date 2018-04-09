Japanese force’s South Sudan daily logs found

Daily reports covering more than a year of activities by Ground Self-Defense Force personnel during their U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan have been found, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Monday.

The daily activity logs were at the Defense Ministry’s Defense Intelligence Headquarters, Onodera told a meeting of the Upper House Audit Committee, answering a question by Kaneshige Wakamatsu, a member of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The discovery resulted from work to find any undiscovered daily reports from all Self-Defense Forces personnel dispatched overseas, according to the minister. The GSDF sent troops to the African country between 2012 and 2017 to take part in the U.N. Mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS.

The newly found reports “are seen including” the daily logs for July 7 to July 12, 2016, Onodera said. The ministry had previously said that the documents for that period did not exist, in response to a request for information disclosure.

“We can’t help but think that the ministry’s response was inappropriate,” Onodera said. “I offer my apologies again as defense minister.”

At the committee meeting, Wakamatsu urged Onodera to take measures, including a possible revision of the public records management law, to prevent any recurrence of similar problems.

In making the request, Wakamatsu cited the recent discovery of daily activity reports on the GSDF’s 2004-2006 mission in Iraq, for which the ministry had denied the existence, and the Finance Ministry’s falsification of documents related to a controversial deep discount sale of government land to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

During the same committee meeting, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed that the government will fully review ways to keep public documents, including a possible legal amendment. Abe also referred to the possibility of revamping related organizations.