Dollar hovers around ¥107 in Tokyo

The dollar moved in a narrow range around ¥107 in Tokyo trading late Monday, with a wait-and-see mood growing in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.09-09, down from ¥107.40-40 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2281-2285, up from $1.2227-2227, and at ¥131.53-53, up from ¥131.32-32.

The dollar was weaker around ¥106.80 in early trading, following its drop in overseas trading on Friday when the greenback was hit by selling; U.S. stocks fell amid lingering worries over a trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Still, the dollar resisted falling further, rising above ¥107 later.

“The dollar was supported by the resilience of Japanese stocks,” an official at a currency broker said.

The dollar stayed solid as some Japanese companies moved to buy the U.S. currency, following the April 1 start of fiscal 2018, to finance their merger and acquisition plans, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

But the dollar failed to extend gains as the yen attracted safe-haven demand to hedge risks of a depreciation of emerging economy currencies, the official added.