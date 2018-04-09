Tokyo stocks rebound on futures-led buying and weak yen

Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, buoyed by futures-led buying and the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 110.74 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 21,678.26. Friday, the key market gauge fell 77.90 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues added 6.58 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,725.88, after losing 5.31 points the previous trading day.

The two indexes’ downside was limited, though Wall Street plunged Friday due to re-kindled concerns over U.S.-China trade friction, brokers said.

Buying gathered steam in the afternoon, with investor sentiment lifted by higher Dow Jones average futures and the yen’s weakness against the dollar, they said.

“The Tokyo market has priced in developments of U.S.-China trade tensions so some extent,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

An official at a midsize Japanese securities house said many investors in Tokyo apparently think that the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing will not become a threat to Japan’s economy.

Possible buying by institutional investors at the start of fiscal 2018 in Japan may be behind the strength of the Tokyo market, an official of a bank-affiliated brokerage firm said.

But Hiwada added, “The market’s topside is expected to be heavy if the Nikkei reaches 22,000.”

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,117 to 873 in the TSE’s first section, while 91 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.390 billion shares from 1.469 billion shares on Friday.

Beer brewer Kirin Holdings Co. gained 2.67 percent as a defensive issue amid uncertainty over external environments, including volatile U.S. stock prices, brokers said.

Other major winners included cosmetics makers Shiseido Co. and Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. , as well as daily goods-manufacturer Kao Corp.

On the other hand, factory automation-related issues were downbeat due possibly to profit-taking by institutional investors, brokers said. They included Yaskawa Electric Corp., Fanuc Corp. and Keyence Corp.

Rakuten Inc. was hit by selling as many investors are concerned about a possible negative impact on the cyber-mall operator’s finances from a planned huge investment on its mobile phone business.

Also on the minus side were oil companies JXTG Holdings Inc. and Idemitsu Kosan Co.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average rose 90 points to end at 21,730.