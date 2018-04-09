Iran’s Rouhani says U.S. ‘will regret it’ if it violates nuke deal
Hassan Rouhani | REUTERS

/

Iran’s Rouhani says U.S. ‘will regret it’ if it violates nuke deal

AFP-JIJI

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the United States would regret withdrawing from the nuclear deal, and that Iran would respond in “less than a week” if that happened.

“We will not be the first to violate the accord but they should definitely know that they will regret it if they violate it,” Rouhani told a conference to mark National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran.

“We are much more prepared than they think, and they will see that if they violate this accord, within a week, less than a week, they will see the result.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to walk away from the nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions by May 12 unless tough new restrictions are imposed on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Rouhani dismissed the threat, saying: “It’s been 15 months since this gentleman who came to power in America has been making claims and there have been many ups and downs in his remarks and his behavior.

“(But) the foundations of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) have been so strong that during these 15 months of pressure … the structure has remained solid.”

The other partners to the agreement — Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the EU — all agree that Iran has stuck by its commitments, as does the International Atomic Energy Association, which is tasked with inspecting Iran’s compliance.

“Even if one day (the U.S.) can harm the JCPOA, we will be the winner in the public opinion of the world as the nation that stuck by its commitments,” Rouhani said.

“If they withdraw, it would mean that they are not committed to their words.”

Rouhani said the country’s military and diplomatic powers were not aimed at intimidating its neighbors — an apparent riposte to claims by Saudi Arabia that it is seeking to dominate the Middle East.

“Our path is clear. We are not thinking of threatening anyone. Our powers, even our military power is not for aggression against any country. Our relations with our neighbors will be friendly relations,” Rouhani said.

He also took aim at his hard-line opponents on the domestic front, who have criticized his efforts to reach out to the West.

“We need hard power. We need soft power. … Some only look at one side of the coin,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump throws his prepared remarks into the air while speaking about tax reform during a visit to White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia last Thursday.
Trump becoming increasingly weary of staffers' stall tactics
The speech was written. A cast of relatable Americans with emotional stories was standing by to reinforce the message. But President Donald Trump was in no mood to play along. "The hell ...
U.S. President Donald Trump had promised a "big price to pay" for a suspected chemical attack in Syria, but the Pentagon said Sunday that airstrikes on regime forces were not being conducted "at this time."
Syria says U.S. suspected of attacking air base — a claim Pentagon denies
Missiles struck an air base in central Syria early on Monday, the country's state-run news agency reported. Although the agency said it was likely "an American aggression," U.S. officials said the ...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as he arrives at the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington in January. Graham said he's glad John Bolton will serve as President Donald Trump's national security adviser going into talks with North Korea because of his "very healthy skepticism." A U.S.-North Korean summit is slated for May.
Trump must back up Syria tough talk or risk hurting his position with North Korea: U.S. senator
U.S. President Donald Trump must follow through on his threat of a "big price to pay" after a suspected chemical attack in Syria, or risk losing credibility in dealings with North Korea and othe...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hassan Rouhani | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,