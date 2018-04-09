BOJ chief Kuroda begins new term, likely to continue pursuing 2% inflation goal

Kyodo

Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday began his second five-year term as Bank of Japan governor, during which time he is expected to continue chasing his elusive 2 percent inflation target.

Reaching that goal and beginning the process of winding down his massive monetary stimulus will be among the biggest challenges facing the 73-year-old former Finance Ministry bureaucrat.

Kuroda took the central bank’s helm in March 2013, introducing an unprecedented government bond buying program with the goal of lifting the economy out of its deflationary malaise.

He initially hoped to reach the inflation target in two years, but the public’s reluctance to loosen their purse strings has kept progress at a snail’s pace. Core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food prices, stood at 1.0 percent in February.

Meanwhile, there has been growing criticism over the negative side effects of the long-running stimulus.

Corporate banks across the country are seeing their profit margins squeezed by ultralow interest rates, and there are concerns that a bloated balance sheet will mean trouble for the central bank’s finances down the road.

In September 2016, to address such concerns, the BOJ switched the goal of its bond purchases from monetary base expansion to controlling interest rates.

The result has been a more sustainable scheme that has allowed it to decrease asset purchases without jolting financial markets by announcing such a move, which has been called “stealth tapering.”

Kuroda’s new deputies, career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya and Waseda University professor Masazumi Wakatabe, began their terms on March 20.

