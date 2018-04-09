|

Egyptian ambassador seeks to convey true image of his country and the Middle East to Japanese

Staff Report

Egyptian Ambassador to Japan Ayman Aly Kamel says he wants to convey the true image of Egypt and the Middle East in Japan.

“I would like to give a correct image, and project the true fact about the condition and development that my country and the Middle East managed to achieve during the past year,” Kamel, who assumed his post in December, said Friday during a courtesy visit to The Japan Times.

Kamel has high expectations for the Japanese media to provide “fair coverage” of what is happening in the region, as some people regard it as a dangerous and unstable part of the world.

“My role is not to make propaganda, but to engage in public diplomacy, meaning we have to be active with the media,” he said.

Egypt has a wealth of nature and a historically significant heritage to offer as tourist attractions, Kamel said, adding that the region can be a gateway for Japan to expand in the growing African market.

The ambassador said the best way to boost tourism and direct investment is to convey the actual situation in Egypt to the Japanese people, expressing hope that they will feel safe about visiting and expanding business in the Muslim country.

Kamel said he feels a fondness for Japan because the two countries have many values in common, such as traditions and respect toward the elderly.

He added that Japan should not be satisfied with just being an economic power and should boost its political presence in the world. He said partnering with Egypt will benefit Japan because it has a major say in the region, noting that it will also be the president of the African Union next year.

“Japan can benefit from a good relationship with Egypt,” he said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kiyoko Ojima, who helps homeless and other needy people by giving them opportunities to work in agriculture, is seen at her field in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on March 19.
In Kanagawa, homeless grow crops and confidence
Kiyoko Ojima awoke to the problems of the needy while in elementary school, when she came across a TV documentary about trying to find solutions to starvation in Africa. "I wanted to hel...
Mitsuru Ota, head of the Finance Ministry's Financial Bureau, which oversees government asset transactions, appears before the Upper House Audit Committee on Monday.
Financial Bureau head admits official asked Moritomo Gakuen to lie about waste removal
A Finance Ministry official asked Osaka-based school operator Moritomo Gakuen last year to lie about how waste was removed from property it had purchased from the ministry in a controversial dea...
Image Not Available
Okinawa brews up plans to make homegrown coffee a new specialty product
While Japan mostly depends on imports for its coffee consumption, farmers in Okinawa are trying to popularize homegrown coffee. Local farmers established a producers association in 2014, ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ayman Aly Kamel | YOSHIAKI MIURA

, ,