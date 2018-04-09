First batch of Japan-made mass rapid transit trains arrive in Jakarta

Nna/kyodo

JAKARTA – A cargo of 12 Japanese-made train cars has arrived in Jakarta as the first batch of rolling stock for a government-run mass rapid railway project partly financed by the Japanese government.

The carriages — constituting two Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta trains, manufactured by Nippon Sharyo Ltd. — arrived at the port of Tanjung Priok in the Indonesian capital on April 4 after departing from Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, on March 7.

Nippon Sharyo has produced dozens of types of electric train cars, including for subways and shinkansen bullet trains.

“They have been producing trains since 1896, so it’s already 120 years (that) they have developed train technology,” said Tubagus Hikmatullah, head of the corporate secretary division at PT MRT Jakarta.

“So, we believe they will produce good-quality trains based on their experience.”

MRT Jakarta will have 16 trains in total in the first phase, operating 14 of them on daily runs on a planned 36-kilometer-long (22-mile-long) line and keeping the others as spares.

Of the line, a 20-km portion has already been built.

MRT Jakarta plans to complete the project, aided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, before the 2018 Asian Games opening in Jakarta and elsewhere in Indonesia on Aug. 18.

“It will be complete in July but fully commercial operations will be from March 2019,” explained Tubagus.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chinese universities and U.S. technology companies are racing to develop quantum computers, a type of processing forecast to be so powerful that it can transform how drug-makers, agriculture companies and auto manufacturers discover compounds and materials.
In shadow of looming China-U.S. trade war, rivals waging high-stakes quantum computing battle
As the U.S. and China threaten to impose tariffs on goods from aluminum to wine, the two nations are waging a separate economic battle that could determine who owns the next wave of computing.
A visitor uses a currency converter at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Jan. 19.
Big money from small change: Small firms cash in on unused foreign currency at Japan's airports
Unused foreign bills and coins brought home by Japanese travelers as well as leftover yen nestling in the pockets of departing foreign visitors are creating business opportunities at the nation'...
Image Not Available
No 'in principle' NAFTA deal expected to be announced at Lima summit
Talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are not sufficiently advanced for the United States, Mexico and Canada to announce a deal "in principle" at this month's Summit of...

, ,