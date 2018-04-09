Japan’s Finance Ministry admits an official urged a Moritomo Gakuen lawyer to give a false explanation for dubious land deal

The Finance Ministry admitted Monday that one of its officials asked Moritomo Gakuen to give a false explanation over a dubious state land sale that has dogged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for more than a year.

Mitsuru Ota, head of the ministry’s Financial Bureau overseeing state asset transactions, told the Upper House Audit Committee that the official had proposed that a lawyer for Moritomo say that the nationalist school operator had removed waste buried under the plot using “thousands of trucks and that the removal cost a lot.”

The 8,770-square-meter plot was sold to Moritomo in June 2016 for ¥134 million ($1.25 million), far below its appraisal value of ¥956 million. The ministry has maintained that the price was heavily discounted due to the waste disposal costs.

But Abe’s administration has been under fire for the sale amid suspicions that the price of the plot in Osaka Prefecture was dramatically reduced in light of first lady Akie Abe’s status as honorary principal of an elementary school planned for the site. She gave up the post after the issue came to light in February last year.

Ota said the official made the proposal to the school operator’s lawyer over the phone on Feb. 20 last year, taking into account remarks made by Nobuhisa Sagawa, who led the bureau at the time, days earlier in the Diet.

Sagawa had said the land was sold “at the proper price” when an opposition party lawmaker had asked whether, if it cost ¥800 million to remove the waste, it would have meant 4,000 truckloads.

Ota admitted that the official’s suggestion was “no doubt the wrong way to handle” the matter and added that the school operator did not follow the proposal.

Sagawa resigned as chief of the National Tax Agency, a unit of the ministry, in early March over the scandal. Later in the month, he was summoned to the Diet to testify about the falsification of Finance Ministry documents related to the scandal, but refused dozens of times to give details.

Ota apologized for Sagawa’s statement to the Diet that the land was sold at the proper price, saying he did not fully confirm the facts before making the comment.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Kibo no To (Party of Hope), told reporters that he now believes the ¥800 million discount for the land deal was not justified.

Tamaki said Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso should step down to take the blame for the scandal.