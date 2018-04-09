M6.1 quake hits Shimane Prefecture; four injured, nuke plant safe

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Shimane Prefecture early Monday, injuring four people in the hardest-hit city of Oda as well as causing a partial blackout and disrupting water supplies there.

According to the Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred at 1:32 a.m. at a depth of 12 km. It registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

The four injured people in Oda included a 17-year-old boy who fell from his bed at home, local officials said.

Some 100 households lost tap water and 50 households electricity in the city. The prefectural government requested the dispatch of a Self-Defense Forces unit to assist in water supply to the area.

Damage to some buildings and cracks in roads were also confirmed.

No abnormalities were found at the Shimane nuclear power plant, its operator, Chugoku Electric Power Co., said.