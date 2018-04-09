Hinting use of force, minister says France will ‘do its duty’ over alleged Syria chemical attack

France will “do its duty” over an alleged chlorine gas attack against civilians in Syria’s eastern Ghouta region, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Sunday.

France has repeatedly warned that evidence of further use of chemical weapons in Syria was a “red line” that would prompt French strikes.

“The use of chemical weapons is a war crime,” Le Drian said in a statement, adding that France had asked the U.N. Security Council to convene as soon as possible to examine the situation in eastern Ghouta.

The alleged chemical attack that left dozens dead in Syria’s rebel-held town of Douma sparked international outrage Sunday, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning there would be a “big price to pay.

Douma is the last remaining opposition-held town in Ghouta, once the rebels’ main bastion outside Damascus but now ravaged by a seven-week regime assault.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Arizona election database targeted in 2016 by criminals, not Russia, official claims A hack on an Arizona election database during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign was carried out by suspected criminal actors and not the Russian government, a senior Trump administration official... Rebel fighters, and hostages, begin leaving Syria's besieged Douma after weeks of bombardments Rebel fighters began leaving the devastated Syrian city of Douma on Sunday in the first phase of a Russian-sponsored deal to evacuate thousands of rebels from the besieged enclave, state media said... Hungary's Viktor Orban wins re-election via super-majority amid media blitz against migrants Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban easily won a third consecutive term Sunday and his Fidesz party was poised to regain its super majority in parliament, according to preliminary results from th...

In March, French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump vowed there would be “no impunity” in the event of further chemical weapons use in the conflict.

The government of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Moscow have both denied any use of chemical weapons as “fabrications.

“France is working with its allies and international organizations to verify the reality and the nature of these strikes,” Le Drian added, calling the bombings “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in eastern Ghouta since the Syrian army began new air strikes on Feb. 18.

Aid workers have warned of dire medical needs in the enclave and the urgent need to evacuate the many sick and wounded.