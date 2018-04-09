Joint U.N.-Central African Republic forces assault on restive district leaves at least three dead, 30 wounded
The Portuguese contingent of the U.N. mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) that attacked the Muslim self-defence group of the PK5, a Muslim-majority neighborhood of Bangui, is seen patrolling, in Bangui on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says at least three people have been killed and 30 wounded during a joint operation with the military to dismantle the bases of armed groups inside the capital.

U.N. spokesman Herve Verhoosel said Sunday that both sides used automatic weapons during the crackdown and 11 peacekeepers are among the wounded.

Verhoosel says the operation was aimed at ending the criminal activities of armed groups in the PK5 neighborhood of Bangui. He said the joint forces took over two bases, confiscated drugs and weapons and arrested eight people before retreating.

The criminal groups had been ordered to disarm voluntarily before the joint operation, but their leaders refused.

The U.N. says it will continue participating in such operations until armed groups are broken up.

The Portuguese contingent of the U.N. mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) that attacked the Muslim self-defence group of the PK5, a Muslim-majority neighborhood of Bangui, is seen patrolling, in Bangui on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI A member of the Muslim auto defense group of the flashpoint PK5 district in Bangui carries RPG ammunitions as he walks by Central African Armed forces soldiers (FACA — Forces Armees de Centre Afrique) in Bangui to secure the voting operations at the Koudoukou school where earlier a splinter group disrupted the delivery of the electoral material in 2015. U.N. and Cntral African security forces have launched an operation against the Muslim auto-defense group, leaving at least 30 people wounded, including two U.N. peacekeepers. | AFP-JIJI

