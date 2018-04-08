Loading of nuclear fuel assemblies begins at Oi plant’s No. 4 reactor

Kansai Electric Power Co. started work on Sunday to load nuclear fuel into the No. 4 reactor at its Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture.

The operation to load 193 uranium fuel assemblies stored in a spent nuclear fuel pool into the No. 4 reactor will be completed by Wednesday.

Kansai Electric aims to restart the reactor sometime in mid-May.

According to the company, the fuel-loading work started at 10 a.m. using a crane and containers. The operation will continue around the clock.

The Nos. 3 and No. 4 reactor of the Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture cleared Nuclear Regulation Authority screenings last year under strict new regulatory standards introduced after the March 2011 meltdowns accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The Oi No. 3 reactor, reactivated on March 14, is continuing preparations to shift into commercial operations mode. Unless any problems are detected in an NRA inspection, the reactor will start commercial operations as early as Tuesday.