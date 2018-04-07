Memorial service held in Okinawa cave to remember 83 villagers who committed mass suicide in 1945

A memorial service was held at a cave in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday to mourn 83 villagers who committed mass suicide in the final phase of World War II.

Some 30 people, including bereaved families, attended the event at the Chibichiri Gama cave in the village of Yomitan.

The cave was vandalized in September last year by four young men who destroyed origami paper cranes and a signboard. Okinawa police arrested them on property destruction charges and later placed them on probation.

At the memorial service, Norio Yonaha, 63-year-old chairman of the bereaved family group, read out a letter of apology from one of the four men, who wrote that they should never have done what they did without thinking about those who killed themselves as well as the feelings of the families they left behind.

He also explained that 12 Buddhist statues, including those created by the youngsters, have been installed around the cave.

“They regret what they did,” Yonaha said. “We’ll watch over them so they will become decent members of society.”

Toyoko Uehara, an 81-year-old survivor who took shelter in the cave with her family members, said, “I prayed for peace and consolation for the bereaved families and for world peace.”

In the cave, the 83 villagers were driven to kill themselves following the landing of U.S. troops on Okinawa’s main island in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945.