Bollywood star Salman Khan granted bail to challenge prison term for killing endangered wildlife

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was granted bail Saturday, allowing him to contest a five-year prison sentence for killing endangered wildlife two decades ago.

Khan, one of the world’s highest-paid actors, spent two nights in jail after a court on Thursday found him guilty of killing rare blackbuck antelopes during a hunting trip while shooting a movie in 1998.

Mahesh Bora, a lawyer for Khan, told reporters a judge had signed off his bail on a bond of 50,000 rupees ($770).

Media reports said the 52-year-old action movie star should be able to leave Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan state before the end of the day.

Prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi told reporters that Khan will now have to appear in court on May 7.

The actor — affectionately called “bhai,” or “brother” in Hindi — enjoys a cult-like status and had hoards of fans waiting outside the court Saturday who burst into celebrations after the hearing, beating drums and chanting his name.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES North Korea calls imprisoned former South Korean President Park a 'traitor' In its first reaction to the sentencing of disgraced former South Korean President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison on corruption charges, North Korea called her a "traitor" responsible for "... China applies its own maximum pressure policy on Pyongyang As the U.S.-North Korea summit looms, President Donald Trump's maximum pressure policy on North Korea may be working — thanks to China. Beijing appears to have gone well beyond U.N. sanctions on... Chinese sperm bank requires political loyalty from donors A sperm bank in Beijing has set strict criteria for would-be donors, including a requirement that they are loyal to China's ruling Communist Party. The state-run Peking University Third Hospital...

But animal rights group PETA said it was disappointed with Khan’s bail.

“While Salman Khan gets to go back home to his movie star life for now, blackbucks were made to pay the highest price, with their lives,” Manilal Valliyate, CEO of PETA India, said in a statement.

The brawny actor, called Prisoner 106 in jail, reportedly skipped his no-frills prison meals but not his workout sessions, with the Times of India newspaper reporting that he spent three hours exercising Friday.

Khan has accused Rajasthan’s Forest Department of trying to frame him.

His lawyers claim the blackbucks died of natural causes such as overeating, claiming there was no evidence the animals were shot.

Four other Bollywood stars — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari — who were also accused in the case were acquitted due to lack of evidence.