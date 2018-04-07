Father arrested for confining mentally ill son in cage for over 20 years

KOBE – Police said Saturday they had arrested a man in his 70s for confining his mentally ill son to a cage in Hyogo Prefecture for more than 20 years.
The man admitted that he had kept his son, now in his 40s, in a wooden cage placed inside a prefabricated hut next to his house in the city of Sanda, since he was around 16 years old, claiming the illness had made him act violently.
Investigators searched the house in February and had been looking to build an unlawful confinement charge, sources said. The man’s son does not have any serious health problems, they said.
The cage was about 1 meter high, 90 cm long and 1.8 meters wide, the sources said.
The father revealed the alleged confinement to a city official who visited his home in January regarding nursing care for his late wife.
He allowed his son to take a bath once every few days, the sources said.
In December, police arrested a couple over the confinement and death of their 33-year-old daughter in a tiny room in Osaka Prefecture for 15 years.
An autopsy found that the woman, who weighed a mere 19 kg, had frozen to death in the room, which had no heating.