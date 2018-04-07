Scientists hope harpoons can skewer space junk crisis

A European satellite launched to try out ways of tackling the growing amount of space junk will use technology familiar to the ancient Romans: nets and harpoons.

Engineers who have designed and created harpoons for two pioneering projects on clearing space debris said the appeal of such time-tested concepts was their simplicity.

Alastair Wayman, an advanced projects engineer at Airbus Space in the southern English town of Stevenage, said: “This is a really nice, simple piece of technology. … We’ve updated it for use in space, and the beauty of this system is in its simplicity.”

Among other approaches that have been tried, an experimental Japanese mission to clear space junk using an electrodynamic “tether” to slow down the orbiting rubbish and bring it into a lower orbit ended in failure in February last year.

The RemoveDEBRIS satellite is carrying a number of different devices designed to help clear the huge amount of debris orbiting the Earth.

Launched on Monday, it has docked with the International Space Station. The tests are expected to begin in a few weeks.

“All we have to do is sit away from our target spacecraft, fire our harpoon towards it, and then once it’s impacted we’ve captured our piece of space debris,” said Wayman.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Sanctions on Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska will create global ripples The U.S. government's decision to include Russian magnate Oleg Deripaska on its sanctions blacklist on Friday will reverberate around the world because his business empire has a global footprint... U.S. Homeland Security to compile database of journalists, bloggers and 'media influencers' The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is looking to create a searchable database of hundreds of thousands of news sources, journalists, bloggers and "media influencers" for the federal governmen... Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest dam in U.S. Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, San Francisco baseball fans had a game cancelled by rain for the first time in a dozen years, and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers...

One of the harpoons is around 30 cm (1 foot) long. It is designed to fire at a target on an arm around 20 meters (65 feet) away before reeling it back in on a rope.

A larger harpoon, around 1.5 meters long and weighing 2.2 kg (5 pounds), is also being designed in the lab as part of the European Space Agency’s Clean Space program. It aims to capture space junk targets weighing up to 8 tons (17,000 pounds).

Scientists estimate that as much as 7,000 tons of junk is orbiting the Earth at speeds of up to 27,000 kph (17,000 mph). Even tiny pieces moving at such speeds are capable of damaging satellites or spacecraft.

An average of three or four satellites are already being lost due to collisions with space debris, and NASA estimates that the losses will rise much higher within just a few years.

The debris ranges from tiny items such as screws or chips of paint to rocket sections or defunct satellites.

Other devices being tested on the RemoveDEBRIS satellite include a net to catch debris, a light-based ranging system known as LIDAR, and a sail that will pull the craft back into Earth’s atmosphere, where it and the debris would burn up harmlessly.