Japan holds kickoff ceremony for nation’s first full-fledged, rapid-deployment amphibious force

The Ground Self-Defense Force marked the launch of its first full-fledged amphibious force with a ceremony Saturday as the country grapples with the task of defending its remote islands in the southwest amid China’s growing maritime assertiveness.

The Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, dubbed the Japanese “Marines,” begins with around 2,100 members as part of the GSDF’s largest-ever organizational shift, part of a bid to deal more flexibly with the shifting regional security environment.

But the celebratory mood was overshadowed by recent revelations about the GSDF’s suspected cover-up of the existence of activity logs on a controversial past mission in Iraq, an incident that could erode public confidence in the SDF.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera was expected to attend the ceremony at Camp Ainoura in Nagasaki Prefecture but cancelled the trip amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged cover-up.

Based in the port city of Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, the new brigade will be responsible for retaking any of the islands located to its southwest if they are invaded, including the Senkaku islets in the East China Sea. The Senkakus, which are administered by Tokyo, are at the heart of a territorial dispute between Japan and China, which calls them the Diaoyus.

Chinese coast guard vessels have frequently entered Japanese waters around the Senkakus. Tensions have surged in the area after Japan bought three of the five the islets from a private Japanese owner in 2012, effectively nationalizing them.

The need for the SDF to develop “sufficient amphibious operations capability” was stipulated in the national defense guidelines approved in 2013. The troops have been training with and learning from the U.S. Marine Corps ahead of the official launch of the new amphibious operations unit.

The unit is expected to eventually grow into a 3,000-member force, with 17 V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft to be deployed in Japan that can swiftly take members to potential island battlefields and 52 amphibious assault vehicles being prepared so that troops can storm beaches from the sea.

In light of the nation’s pacifist Constitution, created in response to the country’s wartime military aggression, Japan has long been reluctant to allow its SDF to fully acquire the ability to conduct military operations involving landings on enemy-held shores.

But the move to create the amphibious force appears to have become a less controversial issue amid concerns over China’s expanding military activities at sea and in the air.

The GSDF is also gearing up to fill the so-called defense vacuum in the area southwest of Kyushu, where its troops had only stationed on the main island of Okinawa until recent years. Plans are underway to deploy anti-aircraft artillery and anti-ship missile units on strategically important islands such as Miyako and Ishigaki.

The islands in the southwest extend more than 1,000 kilometers from Kyushu to Taiwan, with the main island of Okinawa located roughly halfway in between.