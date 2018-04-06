Dollar capped around ¥107.40 in Tokyo

The dollar was capped around ¥107.40 in Tokyo trading Friday, reflecting renewed worries about a U.S.-China trade dispute.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥107.40, up from ¥107.06 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2227, down from $1.2257, and at ¥131.32, up from ¥131.23.

After rising to around ¥107.50 in overseas trading overnight, the dollar fell to around ¥107 in early Tokyo trading after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to consider additional tariffs of $100 billion on Chinese products.

The dollar later recouped the earlier losses thanks to real demand-backed purchases and with the support of higher Japanese stocks, but its topside grew heavy around ¥107.40.

Market players found it difficult to step up dollar purchases, being cautious about a possible fresh retaliation by China, a foreign exchange broker said.

Another foreign exchange broker said that the currency market will likely continue to be affected by news reports on U.S. and Chinese trade policies, until a settlement to their dispute comes in sight.