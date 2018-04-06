Tokyo stocks edge down on rekindled trade concerns

Stocks edged down on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday after concerns about trade tensions between Washington and Beijing were rekindled by plans announced by U.S. President Donald Trump to consider additional tariffs on China.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 77.90 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 21,567.52. On Thursday the key market gauge had jumped 325.87 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 5.31 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,719.30, after rising 18.48 points the previous day.

Both indices fluctuated around Thursday’s closing levels before ending slightly down despite an overnight leap in U.S. equities.

Investors shifted to a wait-and-see mode following Trump’s announcement that he has instructed trade officials to consider 100 billion dollars in additional tariffs on China.

If it were not for the morning announcement by Trump, the Nikkei could have tested 22,000 on Friday, an official of a bank-affiliated brokerage firm said.

Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc., said Trump’s latest statement did not affect investor sentiment so much compared with his previous controversial announcements.

The yen’s rise was relatively limited following the statement, Fujii said, noting that market players are getting accustomed to news on the U.S.-China trade friction.

He said active trading was held in check ahead of the release later on Friday of the U.S. government’s closely watched jobs data for March.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,354 to 661 in the TSE’s first section, while 66 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.469 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.547 billion shares.

Semiconductor-related names such as Sumco Corp., Advantest Corp. and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. were downbeat after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York trading Thursday.

Also on the minus side were drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and electronics giant Sony Corp.

On the other hand, Seven & i Holdings Co. attracted buying a day after the retail group announced strong earnings for the year that ended in February.

Other major winners included cosmetics makers Shiseido Co. and Kose Corp., as well as furniture-retailer Nitori Holdings Co.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average slumped 10 points to end at 21,640.