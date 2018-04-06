Panel determines Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho was harassed by wrestling federation director

A third-party panel of lawyers has determined that four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho was harassed by the Japan Wrestling Federation’s director after winning her second gold medal in Beijing in 2008, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The federation was to discuss its response to the findings of the panel, which it set up, on Friday afternoon before a news conference scheduled for later in the day. In its report, the panel acknowledged multiple complaints of harassment lodged against the federation’s director, Kazuhito Sakae.

The cases include one concerning a remark Sakae made to Icho when she joined a training session of wrestlers representing Japan. According to the report, Sakae told Icho, “How dare you wrestle in front of me.”

The report also noted problems related to the selection of athletes for the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, in which Icho did not participate.

According to one of the complaints, submitted to a Cabinet Office committee in January by a person close to the matter, Sakae began harassing Icho after she moved her training base to Tokyo from Aichi Prefecture against Sakae’s wishes, after winning consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2008.

Sakae ordered Icho’s coach, Chikara Tanabe, to stop working with her when she went to Russia for the 2010 world championships. When he refused, Sakae told him to quit if he could not follow orders, the complaint said.

The development director also allegedly harassed Icho by preventing her from using a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department training facility shortly before the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she became the first female athlete to win four consecutive Olympic titles in an individual event.

Sakae and the federation denied the allegations.

Sports minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference Friday, “If the harassment complaints are true, I believe the federation will swiftly take appropriate measures.” He said he had not read the panel’s report.