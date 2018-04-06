Online brokerage Monex to acquire cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck

Online brokerage Monex Group Inc. announced Friday that it would acquire Coincheck Inc.— the troubled cryptocurrency exchange that was hit earlier this year by a massive cybertheft — in a bid to enter the growing virtual currency industry.

Tokyo-based Monex, the third-largest online brokerage in the nation, said it will purchase 100 percent of Coincheck’s shares for ¥3.6 billion ($33.6 million) this month and make the startup its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Coincheck’s board will be completely reshuffled, with Toshihiko Katsuya — a senior executive at Monex in charge of the firm’s cryptocurrency business — taking over the CEO post from Koichiro Wada, the current chief and founder of Coincheck. Wada will become an executive officer under the new management.

In light of the Coincheck hack in January, which caused losses valued at ¥58 billion ($532 million) at the time, the Financial Services Agency issued a business improvement order and urged the company last month to drastically review its management team.

The heist has marred the image of cryptocurrencies whose values had surged in the past year, most notably bitcoin.

While Coincheck had kept its financial performance secret, a document disclosed by Monex on Friday giving details of the acquisition shows how one of the nation’s largest virtual currency exchanges grew rapidly amid the recent boom in the sector. It saw sales in fiscal 2014 of a fairly modest ¥123 million, but that figure shot up more than 600-fold to ¥77.2 billion in fiscal 2016. The firm saw a net profit of ¥471 million in the latter period, up from a ¥10 million loss over the same period.

Coincheck’s growth and existing user base are sure to help Monex ease into the cryptocurrency business. But the online brokerage will also be inheriting risks, including a damaged brand and lawsuits filed by investors affected by the NEM coin theft.

Coincheck began payouts as part of a ¥46 billion compensation package for about 260,000 customers last month.

The firm said an internal investigation found that someone stole the digital coins by sending emails to Coincheck employees by email containing malware, which then allowed the culprit to remotely access the firm’s servers.