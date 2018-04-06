Former South Korean President Park found guilty of corruption

A South Korean judge said Friday that ex-President Park Geun-hye is guilty of abuse of power and coercion.

The details came in a nationally televised verdict as Judge Kim Se-yun read a lengthy statement at Seoul Central District Court.

The sentencing was to follow; prosecutors have demanded a 30-year prison term.

Park has been held at a detention center near Seoul since her arrest in March 2017, but she refused to attend Friday’s court session, citing sickness. Park was removed from office early last year following months of massive rallies that saw millions take to the nation’s streets calling for her ouster.

Once seen as the darling of South Korean conservatives, she was dubbed “Queen of Elections” by local media for her track record of leading her party to victory in tight races and still has a small group of fierce supporters who regularly stage rallies calling for her release.

Park maintains that she’s a victim of “political revenge” and has been refusing to attend court sessions since October.

Park has previously maintained her innocence.

Hundreds of flag-waving pro-Park protesters had gathered outside the courthouse in support of the country’s first female leader, carrying banners and chanting slogans proclaiming her innocence.

Park was impeached over a wide-ranging corruption scandal that exposed shady links between big business and politics and prompted massive street protests.

She has largely boycotted her own 10-month corruption trial.

But due to intense public interest in the graft case, events from inside the courthouse were broadcast live on television — a highly unusual move in South Korea.

The spectacular fall from grace of a former conservative icon who cast herself in the role of an incorruptible “daughter of the nation” has captivated South Koreans on both sides of the political divide.

In front of a heavy police presence, protesters outside the court held a large banner with the slogan. “Stop murderous political revenge.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES Myanmar civil groups blast Facebook over hate speech Myanmar civil society groups have hit back at Mark Zuckerberg in an open letter accusing Facebook of failing to curb hate speech that has raised religious tension in the restive country. Faceboo... Vietnam hands down harsh jail terms to six activists for advocating a multiparty democracy Six human rights activists were sentenced to harsh prison terms in Vietnam after being convicted of attempting to overthrow the government by advocating a multiparty democracy. Prominent human r... Chinese double amputee to climb Everest after ban revoked A Chinese climber who lost both legs to frostbite on Everest four decades ago is hoping to finally reach the summit after Nepal's top court overruled a controversial government ban on blind and dou...

One 57-year-old Park supporter, who identified himself by the surname Yom, said, “President Park is an innocent victim of a political revenge.”

But for her opponents, Park has become a figure of public fury and ridicule.

She stands accused of colluding with her secret confidante and longtime friend Choi Soon-sil in taking tens of millions of dollars from conglomerates in return for policy favors.

The case reignited public anger over the cozy and often corrupt ties between top officials and the powerful family-run conglomerates — called chaebol — that dominate the world’s 11th-largest economy.

Choi was tried separately and sentenced to 20 years in prison in February by the same court.

Prosecutors are demanding a 30-year-jail sentence and a fine of 118.5 billion won ($110 million) for the 66-year-old Park, saying she must take overall responsibility for the scandal due to her position as president.

She began her boycott of the trial after being denied bail in October.

During that time she has refused to see any visitors, including her brother and sister, except for her two lawyers.

Park has the right to appeal to the Seoul High Court. Otherwise her best hope lies in a presidential pardon.

Yet with her left-leaning successor, Moon Jae-in, having come to power largely because of the public backlash against her and her conservative party, analysts say an imminent pardon is unlikely.

Park is the third former South Korean leader to be convicted on criminal charges after leaving office.

Former military generals-turned-presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo were sentenced in the same Seoul courtroom in the 1990s.

Park’s immediate presidential predecessor, Lee Myung-bak, is also currently in custody as prosecutors investigate multiple corruption charges involving him and his relatives.