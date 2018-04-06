In surprise move, Brazil judge orders da Silva to surrender, begin prison term

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, front-runner in Brazil’s October presidential elections, was given 24 hours Thursday to surrender to police and start a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

The timing of the order from Judge Sergio Moro, head of Brazil’s huge “Car Wash” anti-graft probe, took da Silva’s lawyers by complete surprise. They had been expecting to delay the start of prison at least until next week.

Moro said da Silva, who lives near Sao Paulo, must “present himself voluntarily” to police in the southern city of Curitiba, where the “Car Wash” probe is based, by 5 p.m. Friday.

The drama is of huge consequence to Brazil’s presidential race, in which the 72-year-old da Silva, despite his legal problems, is the easy leader in polls. Currently, hard-right former army officer Jair Bolsonaro, who openly praises Brazil’s 1964-1985 dictatorship, is in second place.

In his first public reaction, da Silva, who was once among the planet’s most popular politicians, called the abruptly announced order “absurd,” CBN radio reported.

Asked if he will comply, the veteran leftist leader, who ruled from 2003 to 2011 and is seeking a third term in October, said only that he will act on his lawyers’ advice, CBN reported.

At a late night gathering Thursday with his Workers’ Party leadership in a metal workers’ union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, da Silva waved to a crowd of supporters from a window, video posted on his Facebook page showed.

The head of the union, Wagner Santana, said on a sound system that da Silva “will not hand himself over,” G1 news site reported.

And Workers’ Party Sen. Lindbergh Farias called for activists to stand by the embattled leader Friday. “Moro ordered prison for da Silva. Everyone to Sao Bernardo tomorrow from 5:00 a.m. in front of Lula’s house!” he tweeted.

Moro’s order said that in view of da Silva’s importance, a special cell “was prepared in advance . . . in which the ex-president will be separated from other prisoners, with no risk for his moral or physical integrity.”

Da Silva was convicted last year of receiving a seaside apartment as a bribe from a construction company. A lower court appeal against the conviction was rejected this January.

LATEST WORLD STORIES New study contradicts another recent one on whether older brains can generate new neurons People as old as 79 may still generate new brain cells, U.S. researchers said Thursday, stoking fresh debate among scientists over whether or when our mental capacity ever stops growing. The rep... Russian historian who focused on Stalin's crimes cleared of child pornography charges A Russian historian whose exposure of Soviet leader Josef Stalin's crimes angered state officials was cleared of child pornography charges Thursday after a long campaign by human rights activists t... Tennessee teacher guilty of crossing state lines with 15-year-old for sex A Tennessee teacher who set off a nationwide manhunt last year after he fled with a 15-year-old student broke down in court after pleading guilty to crossing state lines to have sex with a minor. ...

On Wednesday, da Silva petitioned to the Supreme Court to be allowed to remain free while pursuing appeals in higher courts. But the Supreme Court judges ruled 6-5 in a marathon session that under the law, da Silva must begin his sentence after having lost that first appeal.

Brazil’s left sees da Silva’s imminent imprisonment as a plot to prevent the Workers’ Party from returning to power. Party leader Gleisi Hoffmann said the Supreme Court’s denial of da Silva’s petition violated “constitutional law and the presumption of innocence” and made Brazil “look like a little banana republic.”

However, there were celebrations on the right and among prosecutors supporting the epic “Car Wash” probe, which has revealed high-level corruption throughout Brazilian business and politics over the last four years.

To them, da Silva epitomizes Brazil’s corruption-riddled elite. His conviction is “Car Wash’s” biggest scalp by far.

Operation “Car Wash” was named after the service station where agents initially investigated a minor money laundering scheme in 2014, before realizing that they had stumbled on a gargantuan web of embezzlement and bribery at the state oil company, Petrobras, and right through the political classes.

Da Silva, who grew up poor and with little formal education before becoming a trade union leader and politician, says he will go down fighting. When he left office after serving two terms in 2011, he had some of the highest approval ratings of any leader in the world.

Analysts say that his election hopes have now been dealt a body blow. But he is not necessarily knocked out.

In theory, once someone has been convicted and lost their lower court appeal, they are barred from running for office under Brazil’s clean slate law. But the issue will not be decided for months.

Da Silva has until mid-August to register his candidacy, and only after that will the Superior Electoral Tribunal rule on whether his candidacy is valid.

Even if he were barred, as seems likely, he would have an opportunity during that period to exercise influence on his followers, possibly preparing the way for a replacement candidate.

In the latest election polling, da Silva scored more than 30 percent, with his nearest rivals in a crowded field, including Bolsonaro, getting only around half that.