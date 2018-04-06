Eight corpses dumped in Mexico state; arrest made in slaying of three college students
Forensic personnel prepare to carry on a stretcher one of two men killed at a taxi stand in the tourist port city of Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, Thursday. The war between drug cartels to control the market in the area has generated a wave of violence in several Mexican states, including tourist areas. | AFP-JIJI

MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities say eight bodies were found dumped in two towns in the southern state of Guerrero, while an arrest was made in the shooting deaths of three university students in the capital.

Prosecutors in Guerrero said Thursday that five corpses were found on a roadside in the town of Chilapa and the three bodies were discovered at a garbage dump in the Pacific coast town of Tecpan de Galeana. Both towns have been plagued by drug gang disputes.

Mexico City has largely been spared the violence affecting other parts of the country, but three students at Mexico City Autonomous University were shot to death Tuesday. Officials announced that another student at the school has been arrested as the suspected shooter.

