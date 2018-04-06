Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm after she took Ancestry.com DNA check

A Washington state woman is suing an Idaho fertility doctor after discovering though an online ancestry website that the man had secretly fathered her.

Kelli Rowlette and the parents who raised her filed the lawsuit in Idaho district court in March against Dr. Gerald Mortimer, his wife and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates of Idaho Falls.

The retired Mortimer couldn’t be reached for comment. His former practice said the current doctors aren’t involved.

Rowlette said she took a DNA test through Ancestry.com, which identified Mortimer as her parent.

Her mother then told her for the first time that Rowlette was conceived through artificial insemination using a sperm donor.

The lawsuit alleges Mortimer used his own sperm for the procedure, secretly and against the couple’s wishes to use a college student.