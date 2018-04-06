Mexico shaken by slayings of three pregnant women

Mexico’s independent presidential candidate called for a moment of silence Thursday to protest the recent killings of three pregnant women.

Mexico has been shocked by the killings, in which two of the women’s babies were apparently cut from their bodies.

One of the babies died and one lived.

At a campaign rally Thursday, presidential candidate Margarita Zavala said that the “heart-wrenching stories of three pregnant women” were heard.

Zavala continued by saying that “we cannot become accustomed to accepting this much violence.”

One 20-year-old woman, identified by state prosecutors only as Jessica Gabriela, was found dead March 31 in the northern border state of Tamaulipas. She was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing on March 27.

Prosecutors said that a woman was arrested in connection with the death after she showed up at a hospital with a dead baby, claiming she had a miscarriage. The woman apparently hoped doctors could revive the infant.

But hospital employees quickly realized the story was false. Police searched the woman’s home and found Jessica Gabriela’s body. The woman’s husband was also arrested and charged with homicide.

Local media reported that the suspects contacted Jessica Gabriela on social media and offered baby clothes.

Another one of the killings occurred in the neighboring state of Veracruz, where police offered a $55,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of Brianda Padron Cano.

Veracruz police said on a reward poster that Padron Cano “is presumed to be responsible for killing a woman to extract her baby from her womb.”

Local media reported the baby was found alive Wednesday, and the victim was also lured with an offer for baby clothes.

The third case reportedly occurred in the state of Tabasco on the Gulf coast.

The Tabasco prosecutors’ office was not immediately available to confirm the murder, but local media reported that a pregnant woman was found dead on April 1. The woman’s 4-year-old son was found wandering nearby, his clothes spattered with blood.

His mother had reportedly been stabbed to death.

Such murders have occurred before in Mexico, but not with such frequency.

The killings come as the government of the southern state of Guerrero said Thursday that five decomposed bodies were also found on a roadside near the town of Chilapa, and three more bodies were found in a truck at a dump in another town.