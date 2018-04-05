Nikkei rebounds as fears of U.S.-China trade war recede

Stocks soared on Thursday as a risk-averse mood among investors waned thanks to receding fears of a U.S.-China trade war.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 325.87 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 21,645.42 the Tokyo Stock Exchange after rising 27.26 points Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended 18.48 points, or 1.08 percent, higher at 1,724.61. It added 2.33 points the previous day.

The market got off to a robust start, with investor sentiment brightening after New York stocks rebounded from an early sell-off during Wednesday trading. Wall Street was initially battered by announcements from the U.S. and Chinese governments that they would impose import tariffs on each other’s goods. But the view spread later that Washington and Beijing might avert a full-blown trade war through negotiations, brokers said.

The dollar’s strengthening against the yen and large-lot futures-led buying helped push Tokyo stocks up further, allowing the key Nikkei average to gain more than 400 points in the afternoon.

“The market saw the risk-off mood recede,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

He pointed out that investor concerns were mitigated by senior U.S. officials’ remarks suggesting the possibility of the U.S.-China standoff being resolved through negotiations.

Institutional investors are believed to have contributed to the day’s advance with their initial fiscal-year buying, Ota added.

The market seems to be “bottoming out” as players shrug off fears of an escalating trade dispute between the world’s largest and second-largest economies, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co. He also noted that the supply-demand balance had improved.

Rising issues exceeded falling ones 1,327 to 677 in the TSE’s first section, while 77 issues were unchanged.

Volume edged up to 1.547 billion shares, from 1.519 billion shares on Wednesday.

Export-oriented issues attracted buying thanks to the weaker yen. Major gainers included automakers Toyota and Honda as well as semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron.

Financial names, such as mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui and insurer Dai-ichi Life, rose after their U.S. peers fared well in New York on Wednesday.

Other major winners included cosmetics maker Shiseido and daily goods manufacturer Kao.

On the other hand, Sumitomo Metal lost 1.97 percent, despite a media report Thursday that the company is expected to post a consolidated operating profit for the year ended March.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average gained 310 points to close at 21,650.