Dollar tops ¥107 in Tokyo as U.S. trade chief Wilbur Ross hints at resolution to trade spat with China

The dollar rose above ¥107 in Tokyo trading Thursday, helped by receding worries about a U.S.-China trade war erupting.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.06-06, up from ¥106.21-21 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2257-2257, down from $1.2293-2295, and at ¥131.23-23, up from ¥130.58-59.

The dollar traded above ¥106.70 in early Tokyo trading after attracting buybacks overnight in trading overseas after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made remarks in an interview suggesting the trade wrangling between the world’s largest and second-largest economies might be resolved through negotiations.

Supported chiefly by a sharp rise in the benchmark Nikkei stock average, the dollar scaled close to ¥107 later in the morning on real demand-led buying and surpassed that level in the early afternoon.

Following a dip, the greenback hit three-week highs around ¥107.10 thanks to stepped-up buying by European players.

The dollar kept drawing buybacks as worries waned over the course of U.S.-China trade, an official at an asset management firm said.