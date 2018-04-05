U.S. court OKs Takata’s compensation plan over defective air bags

A U.S. district court in Michigan has approved Takata Corp.’s plan to pay $850 million in compensation to automakers for defective air bags it supplied.

At least 22 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide are linked to Takata inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

The bankrupt auto parts firm will make the payments from a fund it will establish. Of the total, $141.3 million will be paid to Toyota Motor Corp., $123.7 million to Volkswagen AG and $121.6 million to Honda Motor Co.

More than 60 companies will receive the funds, and the list also includes Nissan Motor Co., General Motors Co. and BMW AG.

Takata, which faced a worldwide recall of over 100 million air bags, and its domestic subsidiaries filed, for bankruptcy in Japan last June. Its overseas units applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States the same month.

In the U.S., Takata obtained court approval for its rehabilitation plan in February this year, taking a step closer to completing its bankruptcy proceedings.