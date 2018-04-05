Chunichi Dragons fans chant ‘Let the A-bomb drop’ at baseball game in Hiroshima

During a recent baseball game in Hiroshima between the Chunichi Dragons and the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, a group of Dragons fans were caught on video chanting “Let the atomic bomb drop.”

In the 20-second video uploaded to YouTube, believed to have been recorded during a game last weekend at Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima, several men can be heard chanting, “Go for it. Die. Let the atomic bomb drop on the Carp.”

The video was shot behind fans wearing blue, the Dragons’ primary color, on the third base side.

“It is difficult to identify the fans (in the video) but we feel extreme regret over the remarks,” Dragons officials said in a statement Thursday.

On Wednesday the team made an announcement before a game against the Yomiuri Giants at Nagoya Dome urging supporters to exercise restraint and not insult teams or individuals.

“We will continue to make efforts to create an environment in which spectators can watch games with a sense of security and joy,” the Dragons said.

Hiroshima was devastated by the first U.S. atomic bombing in 1945.