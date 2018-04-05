Japan and China look to sign movie co-production pact at summit, expected in May

Japan and China are in the final stage of talks on a pact to smooth procedures related to movie co-productions, with a goal of signing it when the two hold a summit, possibly in May, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

“We’d like to work for an early conclusion of the pact,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference the same day, noting that the domestic movie industry faces an urgent need to expand into the Chinese market.

“The conclusion of the pact will promote joint production of movies and help Japanese movies spread more widely in the Chinese market,” he added.

The treaty would simplify procedures, including the cross-border transportation of equipment needed for movie production and the certification of co-produced movies.

It would be the first time Tokyo has signed an accord on movie coproduction.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES Chunichi Dragons fans chant 'Let the A-bomb drop' at baseball game in Hiroshima During a recent baseball game in Hiroshima between the Chunichi Dragons and the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, a group of Dragons fans were caught on video chanting "Let the atomic bomb drop." In the 20-s... Akita banks on namesake dog to fetch overseas tourists After winning gold in women's ice skating at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February, 15-year old Alina Zagitova has her eyes set on another prize — a Japanese puppy named after Akita,... Japan looks to use drones for disaster mitigation Municipalities and private firms are hoping robots and drones will be able to help with future disaster recovery efforts — an initiative that incorporates lessons learned from the 2011 Great East J...

The countries started negotiations on the matter in late 2016 and broadly agreed on a draft of the pact in September last year.

With this year marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of the nations’ peace and friendship treaty, both governments are aiming for an early conclusion of the movie co-production pact.

The countries have discussed holding a summit in Japan next month. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang would likely represent Beijing for talks that may also include South Korea.

The movie market in China is expanding rapidly in line with the nation’s economic growth, but the number of foreign movies allowed to be shown in the country is strictly limited. In China, box office performances are not sufficiently reflected in the income of movie production companies.

Tokyo hopes that the bilateral pact will help ease Chinese regulations and build momentum for the expansion of Japanese cinema in China.