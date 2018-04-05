More kodomo shokudō eateries in Japan offering discounted meals to children in poverty: survey

A survey by a private sector group has found that 2,286 cafeterias that offer meals to children for free or at a discount have been set up in Japan since 2012, as part of efforts to address child poverty.

The number of such cafeterias, known as kodomo shokudō, is believed to have surged in recent years, reflecting increasing public awareness of the issue. Financial assistance by local governments has also contributed to the opening of the cafeterias, according to the group, which supports kodomo shokudō.

The group, led by Hosei University professor Makoto Yuasa, conducted the survey through social welfare councils in the country’s 47 prefectures and reported on the situation for the first time.

The first kodomo shokudō is believed to have been launched in Tokyo’s Ota Ward in 2012. Nonprofit organizations, social welfare corporations and various other groups operate the eateries.

By prefecture, Tokyo has the largest number of kodomo shokudō, with 335; followed by Osaka, with 219; and Kanagawa, with 169.

“More and more people are voluntarily opening kodomo shokudō because child poverty has become a social problem,” Yuasa said.

Yuasa also said that such eateries serve as places where local residents gather and socialize.

But many cafeterias face financial difficulties and lack insurance policies to protect against for possible problems, such as food poisoning, Yuasa said.

“They need to establish a sustainable management foundation for securing funds to ensure the safety of their meals,” he stressed.

Currently, there are no government-set standards on the establishment or operation of kodomo shokudō.