Sumo gender bias flap raised anew after judge tells women to stay out of ring in Maizuru during emergency

A gender discrimination controversy over a sumo tradition flared again this week when a judge urged women to stay out of the ring after they entered one to rescue an unconscious mayor in Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Sumo wrestlers have long maintained the ring is a sacred place where females are forbidden to enter, a tradition often criticized as gender discrimination.

Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami, 66, was delivering a speech in the ring when he suddenly collapsed from a subarachnoid hemorrhage. He was later rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery. His condition is stable and not life-threatening, one of his secretaries told The Japan Times on Thursday morning by phone.

The judge’s announcement, aired through loud speakers at the gymnasium, rekindled the public criticism and prompted Japan Sumo Association Chairman Hakkaku to later issue a statement of apology.

“The judge was upset and made the announcement, but it was an inappropriate response because the situation could have been life-threatening,” Hakkaku said in the statement.

“We extend a deep apology,” he said. He also said the association “deeply thanks the women for giving first-aid treatment.”

Video images of the event were repeatedly aired on TV shows Thursday morning, showing several people rushing to help the mayor lying in the ring, including at least two women.

Several TV commentators of different channels argued the judge should not have urged the women to leave the ring in such an emergency. Numerous people also criticized the sumo tradition over social-networking services.

This is not the first time the tradition banning women from entering the “sacred” area was criticized as gender discrimination.

In 2000, then-Osaka Gov. Fusae Ota asked the sumo association to allow her to enter the ring so she could present the winner’s cup to the champion wrestler at a local tournament, but the association rejected the request,

Ota argued that the tradition should be changed if the sumo association wants to win more fans, including women.