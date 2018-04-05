‘Missing man’ flyover as Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, 93, is buried at Arlington cemetery
The firing party fires one of three volleys during burial services for Capt. Thomas J. Hudner Jr., a naval aviator and Medal of Honor recipient from Concord, Massachusetts, at Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. Hudner earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. | AP

‘Missing man’ flyover as Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, 93, is buried at Arlington cemetery

AP

BOSTON – A former U.S. Navy pilot from Massachusetts who received the Medal of Honor for his heroics during the Korean War has been buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Navy says Capt. Thomas Hudner Jr. was laid to rest with full military honors Wednesday during a ceremony that included a “missing man” flyover by the squadron he flew with during the war.

Hudner, a Fall River native and longtime Concord resident, died in November at age 93.

Hudner was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. He crash landed his plane in an unsuccessful effort to save the life of his wingman and friend, Ensign Jesse Brown, the Navy’s first black combat pilot.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The firing party fires one of three volleys during burial services for Capt. Thomas J. Hudner Jr., a naval aviator and Medal of Honor recipient from Concord, Massachusetts, at Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. Hudner earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. | AP Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Hudner, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman, poses on the porch at his home in Concord, Massachusetts, in 2013. Hudner intentionally crashed his plane during the Korean War in 1950 to try to save his wingman, Jesse Brown, whose plane had been shot down. Hudner died Nov. 13 at age 93. | AP

, , , ,