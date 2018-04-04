Goldfish-filled phone booth to be removed from Nara shopping street after plagiarism accusation

An art installation featuring a telephone booth filled with water and dozens of goldfish will be removed from in front of a coffee shop in Nara Prefecture after an accusation of plagiarism, the local body managing the property said Wednesday.

The telephone booth in Yamatokoriyama “resembles one of my pieces,” Nobuki Yamamoto, an artist from Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, said at a news conference in Nara the same day.

Yamatokoriyama is known for its abundance of goldfish farms and as the host of a nationwide goldfish scooping competition, a popular event at summer festivals.

According to Yamamoto, the telephone booth there was first displayed at an event organized by a local merchant association in 2013. But the 62-year-old artist said he unveiled a similar booth featuring swimming goldfish in 1998 in Tokyo and later put it on display at a museum in Iwaki.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES GSDF failed to report 2017 discovery of requested Iraq troop logs, defense chief says The Ground Self-Defense Force failed to report to then-defense chief Tomomi Inada that it had found activity logs in March 2017 for troops in Iraq, even as she denied their existence during Diet de... Three die after car falls from Akita Prefecture expressway Three people died Wednesday after their car fell from an expressway in Akita Prefecture, police said. Two 20-year-old men and a 17-year-old female were found in a wrecked sports car about 50 met... Slovenia and Colombia envoys raise awareness of land mines at event in Tokyo The Slovenian and Colombian ambassadors to Japan on Wednesday called for more awareness about the worldwide risks posed by land mines by rolling up their pant legs and sleeves in a symbolic show of...

The artist has lodged protests since 2013 and said he would also consider filing a lawsuit.

The merchant union that manages buildings on the street hosting the coffee shop said it has decided to remove the object in consideration of copyright concerns. The booth was installed around three years ago, it said.

Shop owners expressed disappointment over the removal.

“The number of tourists has increased since it was installed, and the shopping street became more lively,” said 75-year-old Fusako Nakao, who runs a kimono shop nearby.